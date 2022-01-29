Rob Kerchner | ‘Nicer Than Trump’ Isn’t Enough

Joe Biden, who promised he would “shut down the virus” and demanded that states “get out of the way,” has not only performed worse with a vaccine than the predecessor he incessantly blamed, he also now admits “there is no federal solution.” In other words, he lied to us AND he’s incompetent.

And that’s just the virus. Compared to his predecessor, Biden has performed more poorly on the economy, debt, crime, inflation, energy, wages, employment, supplies, foreign policy, the border, and even social ills like suicide, depression, isolation and division.

That’s a pretty high price for no mean tweets.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia