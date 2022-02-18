All-Foothill League boys basketball selections announced

Andrew Meadow (13) of West Ranch shoots in a game earlier this season. 020322. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Foothill League has released its All-League Team selections: 

Player of the year 
 

Andrew Meadow – Junior, West Ranch 

First team 
 

Matt Heyne – Senior, Canyon 

 
Brandon Perez – Senior, Saugus 

Davis White – Senior, Saugus 

Cristian Manzano – Senior, Saugus 
 

James Evans – Sophomore, West Ranch 

Jaqari Miles – Junior, West Ranch 

Second team 

 
Brandon Boldroff – Senior, Canyon 

 
Mark Hamilton – Senior, Golden Valley 

Jacob Okonowski – Junior, Hart 

Nathan Perez – Senior, Saugus 

 
Kai Davis – Junior, Valencia 

 
Bryce Cofield – Freshman, West Ranch 

Honorable mentions 

 
Brody Baumgartner – Senior, Canyon 

 
Jonathan Hakim – Junior, Castaic 

 
Jonathan Onu – Senior, Golden Valley 

 
Ryand Rubio – Senior, Hart 

 
Jaison Tan – Senior, Hart 

 
Bryce Bedgood – Sophomore, Valencia 

 
Jonathan Fisher – Senior, West Ranch 

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

