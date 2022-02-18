All-Foothill League boys basketball selections announced

The Foothill League has released its All-League Team selections:
Player of the year
Andrew Meadow – Junior, West Ranch
First team
Matt Heyne – Senior, Canyon
Brandon Perez – Senior, Saugus
Davis White – Senior, Saugus
Cristian Manzano – Senior, Saugus
James Evans – Sophomore, West Ranch
Jaqari Miles – Junior, West Ranch
Second team
Brandon Boldroff – Senior, Canyon
Mark Hamilton – Senior, Golden Valley
Jacob Okonowski – Junior, Hart
Nathan Perez – Senior, Saugus
Kai Davis – Junior, Valencia
Bryce Cofield – Freshman, West Ranch
Honorable mentions
Brody Baumgartner – Senior, Canyon
Jonathan Hakim – Junior, Castaic
Jonathan Onu – Senior, Golden Valley
Ryand Rubio – Senior, Hart
Jaison Tan – Senior, Hart
Bryce Bedgood – Sophomore, Valencia
Jonathan Fisher – Senior, West Ranch