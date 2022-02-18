All-Foothill League boys basketball selections announced

The Foothill League has released its All-League Team selections:

Player of the year



Andrew Meadow – Junior, West Ranch

First team



Matt Heyne – Senior, Canyon



Brandon Perez – Senior, Saugus

Davis White – Senior, Saugus

Cristian Manzano – Senior, Saugus



James Evans – Sophomore, West Ranch

Jaqari Miles – Junior, West Ranch

Second team



Brandon Boldroff – Senior, Canyon



Mark Hamilton – Senior, Golden Valley

Jacob Okonowski – Junior, Hart

Nathan Perez – Senior, Saugus



Kai Davis – Junior, Valencia



Bryce Cofield – Freshman, West Ranch

Honorable mentions



Brody Baumgartner – Senior, Canyon



Jonathan Hakim – Junior, Castaic



Jonathan Onu – Senior, Golden Valley



Ryand Rubio – Senior, Hart



Jaison Tan – Senior, Hart



Bryce Bedgood – Sophomore, Valencia



Jonathan Fisher – Senior, West Ranch