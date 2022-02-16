Caltrans expands incentives throughout the state for its Adopt-a-Highway program

News Release

Caltrans announced it will expand the statewide Clean California incentive program and offer up to $250 per month to Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who pick up litter along state highways.

The expansion to the program comes after a successful pilot in areas near Sacramento and San Diego. Volunteers adopted 230 new highways in three months, according to a prepared statement from Caltrans.

“Clean California is all about restoring pride in public spaces and making a difference in our communities,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said.

As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, Clean California is a $1.1 billion multiyear effort to clean up California highways, create thousands of jobs and engage communities. Since July 2021, Caltrans has collected more than 5,600 tons of litter and hired more than 500 people.

In addition, the governor has proposed $100 million to expand the Clean California local grant program into 2023-24, which would provide funding to cities, counties, transit agencies, tribal governments and other government agencies to beautify their communities by removing trash.

Caltrans also awards Adopt-a-Highway volunteers $250 for clearing litter on both sides of a highway, $65.50 for each ramp or $250 for all four ramps, and lastly, up to $250 for cleanup activities at other locations such as bike paths or park-and-ride facilities.

For those interested in volunteering, Caltrans does require its volunteers to submit information including: date, location, amount of trash collected, number of volunteers, hours worked and pictures, following eligible cleanup activities to receive payment. Adopt-a-Highway participants are limited to one payment a month.

As part of the program, Caltrans installs signs displaying the name of the person, family, organization, or business on all segments of adopted highway.

For more information, call 866-ADOPTAHWY (866-236-7824) or visit CleanCA.com.