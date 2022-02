Re: John Boston column, Feb. 18.

This is the best piece I have read anywhere by anyone about what the Democratic Party has become today. Written with his trademark dark humor underscoring the naked truth, John Boston nails it square on the head. These aren’t the best of times, they’re the worst of times, but thank you for publishing an unflinching appraisal of what extremists have wrought to the party, and far more importantly, our country.

Paul McGuire

Canyon Country