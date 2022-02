Inflation is now at 7%, and rising. To put that into perspective, if you are paid every two weeks and you made the same this year as last, Biden & Co. just took two of your paychecks.

The moral of the story: when Democrats are the alternative, it ain’t cheap to stop mean tweets.

Just chalk it up to the high price of watching the liberal media. Consider it a two-paycheck subscription to CNN.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita