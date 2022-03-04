Chamber’s 2021 Business Choice Award recipients announced

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of its 2021 Business Choice Awards. The recipients are scheduled to be honored on Friday, March 18, at the chamber’s 99th Annual Awards and Installation Dinner, to be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The recipients are selected from a pool of nominees, voted for by the chamber’s members and general business community. The nominations were opened in winter 2021, and have been reviewed by a selection committee under each category.

The honorees for the 2021 Business Choice Awards are:

• Business of the Year: Six Flags Magic Mountain.

• Nonprofit of the Year: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

• Entrepreneurial Spirit: SCV Locations.

• Rising Star: Coco Moms.

“We’re excited to honor this year’s Business Choice Awards honorees,” Chris Raigosa, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a prepared statement. “We believe this year’s honorees are an outstanding representation of the leadership, strength and resolve of our business community.”

In addition to The Business Choice Awards, the SCV Chamber is also presenting the honorees for the Public Service Award and Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community:

• Public Service Award: Ken Striplin.

• Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community: Vanessa Wilk.

“This year’s honorees give true meaning to who endured and excelled during one of the most challenging of times and deserve to be honored,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in a prepared statement. “While we received many worthy nominations, the committee selected the honorees based on the challenges this past year brought our business community.”

The SCV Chamber is scheduled to honor award recipients on Friday, March 18, at the 99th Annual Awards & Installation Gala with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and program. Tickets can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.