Diane Zimmerman | The Details of Being an Observer

Re: Gary Morrison’s letter (March 5):

Mr. Morrison, your response to my letter, “Election Fraud Overlooked,” has some incorrect statements in it. Nowhere did I say I had witnessed fraud. I said I was an observer in the Gov. Gavin Newsom recall. I, along with my fellow observers, witnessed so much “possible” fraud it made us sick to our stomachs. I suggest you study up on:

• What you have to do to become an observer.

• Who you are required to turn your observation reports in to.

• The confidentiality paperwork you must sign.

• The witnesses required.

• You observe as an American, NOT as a person representing a particular point of view.

And much more.

Mr. Morrison, I , respectfully, suggest you look way deeper in to “observing” in the next election. You can check with your Democrat (which I’m leaning toward thinking you are), Republican or whatever party to sign up. Or you could do as I did and sign with a non-partisan group. It’s a lot of work.

I am only interested in as little fraud in ANY election as possible. I believe there HAS been rampant fraud in every election since we went to the machines. It turned out that when we observers talked, we found out we were of all political affiliations. We gathered an awful lot of information that supports our suspicion of possible fraud in the recall.

If you would like some help in looking in to becoming an observer, have The Signal get in touch with me.

By the way, our reports are in good hands. You may have a little “surprise” coming in the near future!

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita