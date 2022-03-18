Ron Perry | SOTU Was Missing the SOTU

Did you watch the state of the union speech?

If so, tell me where? Tell me what was said about the state of the union? All I heard was what Mr. Biden would LIKE TO SEE HAPPEN. A wish list of where he envisions some mythical place that certainly is not America! OMG he is running for another term, NOT letting us know the state of the union. He wants us to vote without proving who we are! He wants to RE-fund police. What a novel idea! And oh yeah, let’s allow more illegals into the country!

I guess there are those who will swallow his “wish list pill” whole and believe all he said. But I ask you, please don’t continue to just wish for things! Look back two years when progress was really happening!

I need to scream. AAAHHHHHHHH!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country