Saugus gets much-needed win before league play 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Saugus (4-4) baseball beat Quartz Hill (2-4) 5-2, gaining some momentum before heading into league action this week.

Centurions’ pitcher Carson Knapp had a dominant outing for Saugus, keeping Quartz Hill scoreless through his six innings. Knapp allowed six hits and fanned seven.

“Carson pitched great,” said Saugus head coach Carl Grissom. “He dominated the whole game. If he got in trouble, he was able to get himself out of it with a big strikeout.”

Senior Colin Yeaman drove in the first run of the game in the fourth inning. Yeaman’s RBI double brought in Cody Collier to get Saugus on the board.

The Centurions then surged in the sixth inning, scoring four more runs highlighted by senior cleanup hitter Carson Panarisi. The slugger showed no issues clearing the loaded bases with a huge three-RBI triple.

Knapp looked solid on the mound and got in trouble mainly due to some botched groundouts or flyouts.

“The defense is still not where I would like to see it,” said Grissom. “We are going to continue to get back to work on defense.”

The Royals, with their backs against the wall, would manage to score two runs on relief pitcher Paul Galaviz. The senior then locked in and retired three quick Quartz Hill batters to end any hopes of a comeback.

Grissom now has a couple of days to tighten the screws before Saugus heads to Valencia on Wednesday to open up Foothill League baseball at 3:30 p.m.

Game recap information contributed by Gavin Plasschaert.