Beverley Scott | Part 6: The Deaths

Sequel to Capitol building break-in Jan. 6, 2021, part 6 of 6. (Part 5 was published April 1.)

No one was killed by Donald Trump supporters.

Two people had heart attacks: Kevin Greeson, age 55, and Benjamin Phillips, age 50, both died of cardiovascular disease.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of a stroke.

Roseanne Boylan, age 34, died of an accidental overdose — acute amphetamine intoxication.

The only person who died as a result of the break-in was Ashli Babbitt, a true patriot, and American veteran, who was shot by Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd, who has a long history of reckless behavior, as she entered the building through a broken glass window.

According to her husband, she attended the rally to defend the Constitution and stand up for America.

She was unarmed, was 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighed 115 pounds.

Officer Byrd did not give her any warning. He just shot her and then ran away. She presented no threat, so it is difficult to understand his reasoning in shooting her, but nevertheless, he was quickly cleared of any wrongdoing.

According to journalist Tayler Hansen, a left-wing agitator called Zachary was reaching right over officers’ shoulders to punch protesters while Ashli was being shot.

About 100 violent left-wing protestors were photographed celebrating the death of Ashli Babbitt at a gathering of her family and friends in front of the state Capitol building in Sacramento in June.

Election integrity matters.

This is what Trump said, and I quote, “We are going to walk down to the Capitol and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. You will not take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated. Everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

So, who conspired to provoke violence on Jan. 6?

Certainly, it doesn’t appear to be solely rogue Trump supporters.

To what extent were the Department of Justice, the FBI, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi involved? Or Black Lives Matter and Antifa? Was this a political warfare false flag created by the left to discredit President Trump and his supporters?

If so, at whose direction?

Was the Trump rally just an opportune means to their end? Who benefitted from the “insurrection?”

Who was hurt by it?

Beverley Scott

Valencia