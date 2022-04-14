Canyon gets timely wins in non-league action 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Canyon softball (8-10, 2-4) picked up some big non-league wins, gearing the squad up for the season’s home stretch.

The Cowboys got a big win over San Marcos thanks to a home run barrage from Alyce Popiel and Emily Benavidez. Benavidez hit a pair of dingers while Popiel hit a grand slam to seal the 8-3 win over the Royals on Saturday. Benavidez and Popiel each finished 3-3.

Sophomore pitcher Gabbie Wensley got the win in her four-inning start. Wensley allowed six hits and walked just two batters.

Canyon then picked up an impressive 12-2 win over Vasquez on Tuesday.

Benavidez stayed hot at the plate and registered another perfect 3-3 day.

Freshman Jessica Carr also hit well, batting 2-4 with an RBI at the plate. Danielle Rodriguez also came up big with a base-clearing double to score three runs.

The Cowboys had a good defensive day and finished with no errors for the second consecutive game, something head coach Todd Wensley has been waiting to see from his potentially dangerous team.

“The girls have been playing as a team which has led to less errors, more hits and the pitchers have been hitting their marks,” said Todd.

Gabbie again got the win for Canyon, throwing a two-hitter in her five innings on the mound.

Canyon currently sits at fifth in the Foothill League and is still alive in the playoff, hunt but the team will need to carry their momentum into league play. The Cowboys have six Foothill League games left to pick up some needed wins and get up to the fourth seed to seal their playoff berth.