Guitar legend Dave Mason coming to The Canyon

Dave Mason, known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, is scheduled to perform live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on May 6.

Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of the group Traffic, and continues performing as a solo artist with sold-out shows all over the world. His career spans several important rock eras, and encompasses his work as a producer, performer, songwriter and consummate guitarist.

Mason has penned more than 100 songs and has three gold albums: “Alone Together,” “Dave Mason,” and “Mariposa De Oro,” and the platinum album “Let It Flow,” which contains the Top 10 single “We Just Disagree.”

In addition to cranking out hits, Mason has performed on, or contributed to, a number of famous albums, including: The Rolling Stones’ “Beggars Banquet,” George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass,” Paul McCartney & Wings’ “Venus and Mars,” and Jim Hendrix’ “Electric Ladyland.” Mason is featured playing acoustic guitar in “All Along The Watchtower” on Electric Ladyland, which is a favorite in his live shows.

Tickets ($58/$68/$78 plus applicable fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. with an opening set by The Furious Seasons – Paul Nelson.

