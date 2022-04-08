Lois Eisenberg | Jackson Poised in Face of GOP Grilling

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was brilliant at her hearing in becoming a Supreme Court judge. Judge Jackson deserved better from the disgraceful GOP senators when they were questioning her about her performance as a judge. The GOP senators were showboating to their crowd and one showed how he became so unhinged, he walked out of the hearing.

Judge Jackson stayed poised, answered the senators’ badgering questions and showed respect to these disrespectful senators.

These senators showed how the Republican party will do anything to deny a Democratic victory.

Judge Jackson is a thoughtful thinker, an excellent jurist and is extremely well-qualified to become a Supreme Court justice. Judge Jackson will become a very astute, honest, fair Supreme Court judge.

Lois Eisenberg 

Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS