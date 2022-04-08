Lois Eisenberg | Jackson Poised in Face of GOP Grilling

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was brilliant at her hearing in becoming a Supreme Court judge. Judge Jackson deserved better from the disgraceful GOP senators when they were questioning her about her performance as a judge. The GOP senators were showboating to their crowd and one showed how he became so unhinged, he walked out of the hearing.

Judge Jackson stayed poised, answered the senators’ badgering questions and showed respect to these disrespectful senators.

These senators showed how the Republican party will do anything to deny a Democratic victory.

Judge Jackson is a thoughtful thinker, an excellent jurist and is extremely well-qualified to become a Supreme Court justice. Judge Jackson will become a very astute, honest, fair Supreme Court judge.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita