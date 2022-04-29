Mission Orchestra presents Dvořák’s 8th Symphony

News release

Mission Orchestra is scheduled to present “Dvořák’s 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music” conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, starting 4 p.m. May 7 at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church in Santa Clarita, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022.

The concert is 85 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission.

Mission Orchestra is a new community-based orchestra in Santa Clarita whose mission is to enhance the musical fabric of the Santa Clarita Valley by providing high-quality musical opportunities and performances for residents of all ages and abilities while educating the public on the importance of the arts.

“Our inaugural pops concert in the fall was met with wild popularity,” said Artistic and Executive Director Joshua R. Wentz. “Quite simply, Santa Clarita needs a community orchestra. A city of this size deserves to have high-level art and music.”

This second classics concert of the newly established performing arts organization will feature:

• “Symphony No. 8 in G Major” by Antonin Dvořák.

• “Romanian Folk Dances” by Béla Bartók.

• “English Folk Song Suite” by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

• “The Three-Cornered Hat, Suite No. 1” by Manuel da Falla.

General admission tickets for this live show are $20 and can be purchased at www.missionopera.com or through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3rYy0kb.

Student and senior tickets are available for $15 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise may be sold before the show and/or during intermission.

The orchestra plans to begin rehearsing for next season in August at Rio Norte Junior High School on Tuesday evenings. Any instrumentalists who are interested in joining the orchestra can do so by completing a short form at form.jotform.com/211115905569153.