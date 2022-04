News release

Impulse Music Co. is hosting a music festival, Rottenfest, starting 6 p.m. Saturday.

This month’s lineup includes artists from across Los Angeles County: I Sleep Naked, Sunwick, Deism and Sawza, performing heavy metal, sludge, anti-grunge, punk and more.

Tickets are $5 online and $7 at the door. Online tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3vrN4J2.

Impulse Music Co. is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite No. 120.