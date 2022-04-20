Saugus’ Ramirez throws second no-hitter

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Saugus (18-7, 9-0) pitcher Alyssa Ramirez threw her second no-hitter of the season in a 10-0 win over Golden Valley (4-15-1, 2-8).

Ramirez struck out 14 Grizzly batters and walked one in another dominant pitching outing.

Ramirez also no-hit El Modena in the Centurions Bullhead tournament.

The senior is known by most teams as a hit machine and has spent most of her time in the infield this year.

“Alyssa has been a top contributor defensively and offensively for our team this year,” said Saugus head coach Amanda Clark. “She hasn’t had a lot of time in the circle because we’ve needed her at shortstop but she has thrown two no-hitters.”

The Centurions have opposing batters scrambling at the plate behind Ramirez and Marina Provencio.

The two and the Saugus defense have paved the way and kept opposing teams under two runs in an astounding 15 games this season.

The Centurions will have three games and shoot for the perfect regular season before heading into the playoffs.

Saugus will head to Canyon for a matchup with the Cowboys on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.