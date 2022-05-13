Dead Man’s Party at The Canyon

News release

Former members of the legendary new wave group Oingo Boingo are set to take the stage at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Friday, May 20, performing hits “Dead Man’s Party,” “Weird Science,” “We Close Our Eyes,” “Only a Lad,” “Just Another Day,” “Stay,” “Out Of Control,” “Who Do You Want To Be,” “Gratitude,” Private Life,” and many more.

Original ’80s and ’90s Oingo Boingo members Johnny “Vatos” Hernandez, Sam “Sluggo” Phipps, Carl Graves, and on occasion Steve Bartek, John Avila, and Doug Legacy are joined by Brendan McCreary (vocals), Mike Glendinning (guitar), Freddy Hernandez (bass), Brian Swartz (trumpet), and Felice Hernandez (backing vocals) to form Oingo Boingo Former Members.

This powerhouse group has been performing and selling out venues in California since 2005, including the iconic Greek Theater.

Opening set by The Carry On Band. Tickets are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.