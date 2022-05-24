Foothill League announces track & field All-League selections 

As the remaining track & field athletes prepare for State, the Foothill League has announced its All-League team:

Boys 100 meter dash, Elijha Ellis, Golden Valley.

Girls 100 meter dash, Ta’Ahja Fann, Golden Valley.

Boys 200 meter dash, Christopher Goode, West Ranch.

Girls 200 meter dash, Adonijah Currie, Golden Valley.

Boys 400 meter dash, Christopher Goode, West Ranch.

Girls 400 meter dash, Adonijah Currie, Golden Valley.

Boys 800 meter run, Andrew Sandoval, Golden Valley.

Girls 800 meter run, Alexis Fernandez, West Ranch.

Boys 1600 meter run, Jacob Brown, Canyon.

Girls 1600 meter run, Alexis Fernandez, West Ranch.

Boys 3200 meter run, Billie Issa, West Ranch.

Girls 3200 meter run, Isabella Duarte, Saugus.

Boys 110 meter hurdles, Christian Serino, Valencia.

Girls 100 meter hurdles, Caitlyn Leao, Canyon.

Boys 300 meter hurdles, Tyler Burns, Saugus.

Girls 300 meter hurdles, Baylee Walker, Golden Valley.

Boys pole vault, Christopher Johns, West Ranch.

Girls pole vault, Mackenzie Sharp, Saugus.

Boys high jump, Jonathan Onu, Golden Valley.

Girls high jump, Meagan Humphries, Golden Valley.

Boys long jump, Elijha Ellis, Golden Valley.

Girls long jump, Kylee Davis, Golden Valley.

Boys triple jump, Elijha Ellis, Golden Valley.

Girls triple jump, Olivid Dowd, Golden Valley.

Boys shot put, Terrain Wiggins Jr., Golden Valley.

Girls shot put, Laura Brennan, Hart.

Boys discus, Terrain Wiggins Jr., Golden Valley.

Girls discus, Jazmarie Rhodes, Saugus.

Boys 4×100 relay, West Ranch: Christopher Goode, Dylan Roof, Tristian Collins and Obiajulu Ogbuagu.

Girls 4×100 relay, Golden Valley: Kylee Davis, Tylar Gallian, Nevaeh Williams and Adonijah Currie.

Boys 4×400 relay, Canyon: Cameron Hernandez, Sam Regez, Emrys Coleman and Jordan Gammage.

Girls 4×400 relay, Golden Valley: Meagan Humphries, Nevaeh Williams, Baylee Walker and Tylar Gallian.