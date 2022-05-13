Prep Lacrosse roundup 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

The 2022 Foothill League lacrosse season is officially all wrapped up after Saugus’ boys fell in the third round to Culver City.

The three other playoff teams all took early exits in the first round.



Saugus boys stunned in quarterfinals

One of the most surprising scores of the postseason was the Centurions’ third-round matchup. Saugus fell on the road 8-5 to a team they’d previously beaten in late February. Culver City bested the visiting Centurions but were eliminated in the semifinals by Aliso Niguel.

The Centurions had their eyes on the Division 2 finals and after starting their playoff run with a 23-goal win, the team is out. Head coach Joseph Viola is still proud of his team’s accomplishment, finishing a perfect season in league play for their second consecutive Foothill League championship.

Saugus is a deep team and will return plenty of players. However, the talented graduating class will leave some big holes for Viola to fill next year.



West Ranch boys show grit in 10-6 loss to JSerra

The Wildcats were shown the door earlier than expected as well. The team notched a first-round bye but had a tough second-round road matchup at JSerra. Just like Saugus, West Ranch lost to a team that fell in the next round.

It was not the end to his Wildcat coaching career he wanted, but head coach Mike Borsos will now retire from the helm of West Ranch lacrosse.

The team still had a great year, finishing second in the Foothill League and, with a ton of juniors returning, whoever takes over for Borsos will inherit a ready-to-win team.



Valencia girls lose at home to Mira Costa, 15-6

The Vikings caught fire when they needed to at the end of the year. Valencia won five of its last six games in the regular season, including a win over West Ranch that forced a co-league championship.

The team was without its leader in Trinity Custodia for its playoff matchup but still put up a solid fight to a good team. The team was strong and had a solid record when they were at their healthiest. Vikings like attacker Ellery O’Hara and freshman goalie Gianna PruDe were huge for the team’s success.

Valencia will retain three first-teamers heading into next season as they look to win another league title.



Short-handed Wildcat girls go down fighting, 17-8

The West Ranch girls had a bug sweep through the team just before their playoff opener with Corona Del Mar. This may leave many wondering what could’ve been if the Wildcats were not down seven starters heading into a matchup with one of the best teams in Division 2.

The team went down big early, but flipped the switch with a few minutes to go in the first half. West Ranch outscored the Sea Kings for the rest of the game but just couldn’t climb out of the early hole.

Head coach Leesa Chelminiak still is proud of her two star freshmen and JV players who stepped up in this high-level game. The Foothill League co-champions will have a plethora of returners next year as they look to capture a solo league title.