Sandy Ceballos | Power to Make Change

No matter what city or country you go to, poverty will always be an issue. Going to downtown Los Angeles or even just down the street, you sometimes will see people without homes; people who don’t have a house and do not know where their next meal is going to come from. Everyone deserves to have a roof over their heads and a hot meal. The government is supposed to help all citizens so they should also prioritize their citizens who do not have a home.

Santa Clarita has been over-building lately. Since they have been doing a lot of construction by making buildings and new structures, my eight-minute drive to work has turned into a 20-minute drive. Instead of continuing to build more houses and buildings that we already have, they can use that money to donate and give back to the communities around them.

With each passing day that I volunteer with The Borgen Project it makes me realize that we all can make a difference, not only in the country that we live in but also around the world. By living in a predominately white and expensive neighborhood, the residents of Santa Clarita have the power to make a change by donating and bringing awareness to the global issue.

Sandy Ceballos

Canyon Country