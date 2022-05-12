Saugus sweeps awards as Foothill League announces softball all-league teams 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

The undefeated Centurions headlined the 2022 Foothill League All-team awards.

To no one’s surprise, Alyssa Ramirez won Player of the Year and Marina Provencio is your Pitcher of the Year. The two were unbelievable for Saugus all year. Ramirez broke the school’s single-season home run record and threw a pair of no hitters. Provencio threw dozens of great games against strong teams, typically finishing with around 10 strikeouts.



Foothill League Player of the Year: Alyssa Ramirez- Senior, Saugus

Foothill League Pitcher of the Year: Marina Provencio- Senior, Saugus

First Team

• Danielle Rodriguez, Junior, Canyon.

• Kate Penberthy, Junior, Hart.

• Tenley Sweet, Junior, Hart.

• Madison Campeau, Junior, Saugus.

• Shae Sabedra, Junior, Saugus.

• Kaylie Stauffer, Sophomore, Saugus.

• Casey Edwards, Senior, Valencia.

• Cheyanne Marxer, Senior, Valencia.

• Maia Paragas, Senior, Valencia.

• Lily Baggot, Senior, West Ranch.

Rodriguez will be one of many talented players to return to Canyon next year. The slugger will enter her junior season with a promising team around her. Rodriguez also shined defensively at second base.

Penberthy and Sweet were a nightmare for opposing pitchers. The pair finished with nearly the top totals in home runs in the state.

Campeau and Sabedra also hit with a lot of power. The pair were crucial to Saugus’ league championship. Stauffer showed some serious skill, catching for Provencio and Ramirez as a sophomore and looking like one of the best in a league filled with quality catchers.

Casey Edwards had another great year in the circle and while she couldn’t win another Pitcher of the Year award, the senior still was one of the toughest to hit against. Paragas and Marxer were two of the Foothill League’s top hitters in the top of the order for Valencia.

Baggot finished the regular season on fire and hit an incredible .524 on the year.

Second Team

• Emily Benavidez, Junior, Canyon.

• Italia Ballestrasse, Sophomore, Golden Valley.

• Allison Howell, Senior, Hart.

• Kameryn Smudde, Senior, Hart.

• Brianna Coe, Freshman, Saugus.

• Caitlyn Connolly, Senior, Saugus.

• Jeanelle Bacat, Sophomore, Valencia.

• Addison Snyder, Junior, Valencia.

• Savannah Gatewood, Sophomore, West Ranch.

• Krista Viereck, Sophomore, West Ranch.

Honorable Mentions

• Jessica Carr, Freshman, Canyon.

• Makenna Cabonoc, Junior, Castaic.

• Aliyah Clarke, Sophomore, Golden Valley.

• Alexis Lopez, Sophomore, Hart.

• Jenna Espinoza, Senior, Saugus.

• Emma Seper, Senior, Valencia.

• Addie Ferguson, Senior, West Ranch.