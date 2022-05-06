The Mob Is Back! — George Lynch

News release

When George Lynch joined Dokken in the early 1980s, success came very quickly. As history proves, much of the band’s album sales and credibility is the result of George Lynch’s guitar abilities and songwriting.

He’s bringing those guitar licks to The Canyon Santa Clarita on May 13.

Lynch vaulted to worldwide success as one of the most influential rock guitarists in modern music, even earning the band a Grammy nomination in 1989 for Best Rock Instrumental. Dokken had a string of successful platinum albums including “Under Lock and Key” and “Back For The Attack,” both of which featured Lynch’s inventive and intricate guitar work, including his signature instrumental track “Mr. Scary.”

Lynch separated from Dokken in 1989, and began the new decade with Lynch Mob. By the early 1990s Lynch had become a marquee guitar hero.

You can see George Lynch live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on May 13, with an opening set by Kenny Shipman. Tickets are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.