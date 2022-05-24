Thomas Cadman | Return to Reason

“Truth exists, only falsehood must be created.”

I don’t recall where I first read or heard that, but having lived through 13 ½ presidents, beginning with Harry Truman, I have enough life experience to know it rings true.

Here we are having entered a new century 22 years ago, living in a time of amazing technologic advancement and a higher standard of living than ever before in history, and yet our government and institutions of higher learning are struggling to answer two simple questions:

What is a woman and can a man have a baby?

It helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to the wisdom of the day. Recently a nominee for the Supreme Court, who was confirmed by the Senate, could not define the word woman. This week during a hearing on women’s health two witnesses claimed that yes, a man can have a baby. These are the questions the learned and the leaders of our country are grappling with. This can only lead to one conclusion: The inmates are running the asylum.

Every human began life in the body of a woman, that body being specifically designed and configured to allow that miracle to take place. This can only happen when the woman takes into her body the genetic material manufactured within a man’s body, which is specifically designed and configured to produce that material. Pretty basic stuff, right?

So, to claim a man can have a baby, a verbal narrative must be created unrelated to basic scientific facts. I hope this clears things up for the Supreme Court, Senate and our colleges and universities.

Thomas Cadman

Canyon Country