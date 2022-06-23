Andres Gonzalez-Coti | Fond Memories of Waste Management

Re: “City selects less expensive trash service,” news, June 16.

I was reading your article the other day and thought I could express my opinion on it. I am still slightly upset seeing Waste Magnement leave the city. As a kid growing up in Santa Clarita, I always looked forward to the trash pickup day. Waste Management was always present in community events like the marathon and the River Rally. I looked forward to getting supplies, such as pencils, shirts, toy trash bins and candy from Waste Management. It is sad to see them go.

I understand that the new company will help Santa Clarita and its residents save money. Hopefully, the next generation of kids will have fond memories of trash pickup day with Burrtec Inc.

Andres Gonzalez-Coti

Canyon Country