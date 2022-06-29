Brian Richards | Thank You Joe! Not So Much…

Help is on the way!

President Joe Biden has proposed a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax. After I recovered from my euphoric delight, I decided to figure out the scope of my pending relief from gas prices that were around $3.50 a gallon when Biden was selected but are now around $6.50 a gallon.

The federal gas tax is 18 cents a gallon. I use approximately 10 gallons of gas per week. My savings will be $1.80 per week or $7.80 per month. But wait, the president’s handlers have proposed three months of this savings bonanza, so when it’s all said and done I will have saved $23.40. In reviewing what I generally spend each month I will have saved 0.078% from my monthly expenses. Happy days are here again!

This is the kind of “solution” that passes for problem-solving by the ever-inept Biden administration. First it was a release of 50 million barrels from our strategic reserve that did nothing to reduce prices and only decreased our emergency reserves. If anything, prices continued to go up. Now we have this $7.80 savings Biden is proposing. Not only is it a laughably flawed plan to ease the pain at the pump, it only means that this country will once again be forced to print some more money to cover the shortfall to transportation projects. Alas, this is what passes as forward thinking these days.

Now if someone somewhere wanted to do something to help out the poor and working class here in California, we might consider suspending the state gas tax of 51 cents a gallon, 53.9 cents in a couple weeks, PLUS sales tax! That amount could offer some real relief to a lot of people especially when this state is sitting on a $100 billion surplus “given” to them by the federal government. The clowns who run this state would rather people go slowly broke or buy a $60,000 electric vehicle. These are the same people who want us to turn off our air conditioners during the hottest part of the day so we don’t run out of electricity but apparently aren’t concerned about the addition of millions of electric cars to the grid. We all know that electricity comes from the electric fairy and that if we don’t do something, we’re all going to die in seven years.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch