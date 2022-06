Just a “kinda interesting” not-so-fun fact:

Large Mike Garcia signs are being “taken down” all over town.

Hmm. I noticed that Christy Smith signs seem to be intact.

Pretty sure that Christy Smith would not approve of this tactic. Thought maybe she should alert her supporters that this is a “no-no” tactic in any responsible race for any position.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita