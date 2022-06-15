Dig Deep Theatre debut production, ‘Barefoot in the Park,’ at the Main

News release

Dig Deep Theatre’s first in-person, on-stage production of “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon is scheduled to premiere June 24 to 26 at The Main theater in Old Town Newhall.

Dig Deep Theatre is a newly formed theater company started by California Institute of the Arts acting student Shawnee Badger. Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused 501(c)3 nonprofit organization aimed at creating opportunities for adult actors to tell meaningful and uplifting stories. Dig Deep Theatre was the first company in Santa Clarita to produce a Zoom show during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon is about newlyweds Corie, a free spirit, and Paul Bratter, an uptight lawyer, who live together in a sixth-floor apartment in New York. Soon after their marriage, Corie sets up her mother, Ethel, with neighbor Victor. As chaos ensues on a double date and conflict arises, Corie and Paul consider divorce.

“We are very excited to bring this hilarious story to life at a time when we could all use a good laugh,” said Badger, who is also playing Corie Bratter in the show and serves as artistic director.

“Barefoot in the Park” is scheduled to be performed 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita. Tickets ($15-$20) available at bit.ly/3tzb0Ji.