Lois Eisenberg | Exposing the Big Lie

See what has happened when Donald Trump was not impeached.

It was said by the experts that Trump not being impeached would play more havoc with the American democracy (republic) than before and this has come to pass.

Trump has become a bigger cancer to society than he was before as attested by the findings of the Jan. 6 committee hearings. Trump, being a con man, has conned and snookered millions of people into believing his “Big Lie.”

Listening to the Jan. 6 committee hearings shows what hucksters and ripoff artist Trump and his ilk really are and the Jan. 6 committee is doing a masterful job in bringing to the forefront and tearing apart the “Big Lie” and all the other fraudulent and corrupt acts of misconduct.

Trump’s corrupt and fraudulent endeavors should have been an eye opener to show what type of person he is.

Those who have been conned by Trump are called “marks,” in the code of those who con, and he has conned them into believing that the election was stolen, resulting in the “Big Lie.”

The sadness of all of this is that these “marks” are following and believing in someone who is a “con artist” and who is dragging them deeper into the abyss.

One of the reasons these “marks” continue their plight is because they can’t tolerate the prospect of being wrong and fleeced, and they have been fleeced.

These “marks” are not interested in finding out the truth because the truth is too painful to acknowledge.

Once you give a person like Trump power over you, you never get it back.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita