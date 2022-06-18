Rob Kerchner | Cost Worth the Benefits?

According to data through February released by the Centers for Disease Control, [an estimated] 60% of adults and 75% of children have antibodies indicating that they’ve been infected with COVID-19, which means in a country of 334 million people, the CDC very generously counts 1 million deaths over at least 200 million cases, or a fatality rate of less than one-half of 1%. Moreover, the average age of that tiny fatality percentage is 80, older than the average age of all other fatalities generally.

And for this, we ruined our economy, divided our society, and lived in a panic for two years — and counting.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia