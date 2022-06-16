Ron Perry | Redistributing Your Tax Dollars

Re: Reparations in California.

Excuse me, but I want to know how many slaves there were in California. I want to know how we, the California taxpayers, are responsible for everything that goes on in this world. I want to know how it is even legal to use our taxes for this purpose.

And finally, I want to know why the people of California keep voting for this kind of ridiculous behavior on the part of our Legislature. Connect the dots, people. Vote for Democrats and they keep using your hard-earned money to give to other people. Oh, that’s right, we need equitable distribution of wealth!

Where will it end? I can tell you. Socialism! I hope you enjoy it.

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country