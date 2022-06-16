Runnin’ with the Devil: Stephen Pearcy of RATT to play The Canyon

News release

As the founder, lead singer and songwriter of metal rock band RATT, Stephen Pearcy led his creation to mega multi-platinum success year after year from 1984 to 1991. Pearcy has garnered critical acclaim for his performances, style, and uniquely salacious vocals.

Pearcy is bringing those vocals to The Canyon Santa Clarita on July 10.

RATT’s debut album “Out Of The Cellar” became a multi-platinum seller, generated Top 10 singles, and preceded sold-out tours around the world. And that kind of momentum held steady for years and years.

Throughout RATT’s nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at the helm, the band released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide, while selling more than 20 million records. With the release of his solo debut project in 2002, and 20 CD releases to his credit, he continued to record and tour vigorously to the delight of a new emerging fan base of metalheads.

Pearcy’s stylized vocals and performances have been the trademark of RATT and his solo band throughout the years. Pearcy gained press and notoriety for his lyrics and hedonistic lifestyle on and off the road.

You can see Stephen Pearcy live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on July 10. Opening set by Ampage. Doors open at 6 p.m., headliner performs at 8 p.m. Tickets: $39 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.