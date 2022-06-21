West Ranch alum to star in ‘Last Chance U’ 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

“Last Chance U” is one of Netflix’s biggest hits when it comes to sports docuseries. The production returned to East Los Angeles College for the basketball edition’s second season — and the upcoming season will feature former West Ranch star forward Corey Cofield.

Cofield led the Wildcats to a perfect league record and the CIF division 2A quarterfinals in his senior year.

The Wildcat was drawn to ELAC after watching a practice and seeing how much Master’s alumnus and head coach John Mosely cared for his players. After a whole season with Mosely, Cofield got everything he saw and wanted that day.

“It’s amazing playing under coach Mo,” said Cofield. “Especially at practices, he makes sure you practice how you want to play. It’s his love for players, he wants them to succeed.”

Not to spoil anything for the upcoming season, but Cofield was named the South Coast-North Conference Player of the Year in his freshman season with ELAC.

The Wildcat alumnus averaged nine points and five rebounds per game, shooting a little under 60% from the floor for the Huskies.

Entering the season, Cofield thought everything would run pretty smoothly but was surprised to see the “dog fight” of competition

“I thought it was going to be smooth,” said Cofield. “It was the total opposite. It was a dog fight. It’s a bunch of huge dudes balling to get a spot. Basketball’s different when you need it.”

That competition showcases the Netflix Original living up to its name, “Last Chance U,” where viewers have seen players do whatever it takes to get to the next level.

Corey Cofield helps his ELAC teammate up. Photo Courtesy of ELAC Athletics.

However, we can still expect plenty of lighthearted moments along with the emotional ones in the upcoming season.

“You’ll see a lot of jokes and laughing,” said Cofield. “A lot of seriousness, a couple of breakdowns here and there. It took a toll on me at one point but it’s life, you live and learn.”

To most who watched him play at West Ranch, his success is no surprise, especially to his former head coach Jeff Bryant.

“Corey set the tone for my era of West Ranch basketball,” said Bryant. “I will always be grateful for Corey and the Cofield family. There aren’t too many kids like him around. He will run through a brick wall for his team.”

Cofield’s younger brother, Bryce, will enter his sophomore season with West Ranch under Bryant. Bryce already took home All-League honors as a freshman and will look to help the Wildcats get back to the playoffs.

Corey plans to return to ELAC for his sophomore year. No program has done more than two seasons of “Last Chance U,” so it remains unknown if we’ll get another inside look at the Huskies after this season.

There is still no official release date for “Last Chance U” but we can expect it to drop sometime in the fall.