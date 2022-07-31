Arthur Saginian | A Tale of Three Cults

The left, the right and the religious. They have the best of intentions, don’t they? Well, one doesn’t need to look very far to see how some of the worst things imaginable have been done “with the best of intentions.”

Allow me to profile the three main clubs, tribes (or cults) that dominate our political landscape, the factions from which our leaders arise. I added “cults” because I have seen some leaders venerated to near worship. It’s quite pathetic, actually, that anyone would worship a human being.

I classify many religious leaders in the political category since they have one foot in each camp, religious and political. So much for separation of church and state.

In the simplest terms the right wants only the “qualified” to vote and it’s pretty much every man for himself (a bit rough), the left wants “everyone” to vote and we’re one big, happy family (a bit yucky), and the religious just want everyone to repent their sins.

I don’t know which of the three is more ridiculous. I will settle on “equally ridiculous.” Such are the consequences of having faith and believing in things like preachers and politicians. In 1776 Thomas Paine wrote “Common Sense,” wherein he railed against hereditary monarchies and helped start the American Revolution. In 1794 he wrote “The Age of Reason,” wherein he railed against religion and the Christian church. He was a deist, as in, God is not here today. Wouldn’t it be interesting if Jesus was our president? I am certain he would be crucified (again) before the midterm elections because he’d piss so many people off.

Now, if we have only the qualified vote, who sets the criteria and how will it be enforced? Humans have a way of circumventing and corrupting everything. That’s my natural cynicism talking. One way or another, a lot of “good” people will be left out. On the other hand, if we allow everyone to vote, the end result will be chaos. Have you met “everyone”? Would you allow “everyone” to have a say in selecting the people who will decide things for you, things like how to live your life and how your money should be spent? That’s not only ridiculous, it’s insane, a recipe for disaster.

It reminds me of the movie “Men In Black” when Tommy Lee Jones told Will Smith, “A person is smart. People (on the other hand) are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals and you know it.” Preachers and politicians not only know this, they rely on it to get into sick co-dependencies with us by making promises they have no intention of keeping so they can get elected. We’re a bunch of naive, gullible and greedy, little morons — most every single one of us.

And that is the basis and foundation of a democracy. It takes two to tango and we’ve got both partners for that dance right here. Do-si-do and promenade. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. When will we stop being human?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita