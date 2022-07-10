Kenneth Bloomfield | All Persons Equal

As I sit here on the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence that set the stage for the creation of our great nation, I celebrate both that document and the later improvements by our maturing populace who have expanded the goal of the founders by the abolition of slavery, adopting universal suffrage and the recognition of the nations of indigenous people.

A logical revised wording might read thusly:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all persons are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Only the italicized word differs from the original text.

Unfortunately, there are many who follow the example of the Warren Burger Court and see a parenthetical phrase following the word “Life” in the above quote.

To them that phrase might read, thusly, “(except for the unborn children who may be aborted by their mothers as a means of birth control or as an expression of the mother’s refusal to spend nine months protecting and nourishing their child or to eliminate a pregnancy that the mother or someone in her inner circle considers inconvenient).”

In order to prevent the intentional lack of recognition of the unalienable rights of the youngest Americans, a new Constitution Amendment is necessary:

Amendment XXVIII

Section 1. The fertilization of a human egg with human semen results in a unique human life. It is a unique person who, as a citizen of the United States of America, has all the rights afforded such citizens including but not limited to the right to Life.

Section 2. No government entity shall pass any law or regulation that could deny such right to Life by assigning control of a citizen’s life to parents, health professionals, governmental agents, or any other entity.

Section 3. Despite the prohibitions in Section 2, states may determine process in the case where it is impossible or implausible, according to a licensed physician, for a fetus to reach viability without causing potentially fatal harm to the hosting parent, the physician, in consultation with that parent, may humanely terminate the pregnancy.

Kenneth Bloomfield

Saugus