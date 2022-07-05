Phyllis A. McKenna | Jan. 6 Hearings Don’t Add Up

The Jan. 6 hearings on prime time are supposed to be in the search for truth. I have a couple of questions. What has happened about the two incidents where individuals were seen on video placing pipe bombs at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and the Republican National Committee? Are these individuals one and the same?

Why are the Jan. 6 rioters charged with trespassing being held in the Capitol prison for a year and a half now without due process? Does anyone care? Were any of the rioters after (in 2020) who burned down buildings, looted and caused the killing of law enforcement held accountable?

The Jan. 6 committee is all about indicting Donald Trump for sedition so he won’t be able to run in 2024. If Trump was planning a coup, why did he ask to have the National Guard soldiers on guard for Jan. 6? Trump finished his speech on Jan. 6 at 1:10 p.m. asking his crowd to go on over to the Capitol and make their peaceful and patriotic voices be heard. That was a 45-minute walk. The invasion of the Capitol took place by a different group at 12:30 p.m., 40 minutes before Trump finished his speech.

Nancy Pelosi and Mayor Muriel Bowser were responsible for securing the Capitol but they refused to deploy the National Guard even though they had information there might be trouble on that day.

Capitol police were seen opening up the barriers and ushering the crowd in. A bit strange. Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi being questioned about her dereliction of her responsibility? Doesn’t fit the narrative, I guess. And why did Nancy refuse to have Jim Jordan and Jim Banks on the committee? She only wanted the Trump-hating Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

And what about Ashli Babbit, a petite Air Force veteran who was not a threat to anybody? She was gunned down in cold blood and no one is accountable. Very sad.

Jim Jordan and Jim Banks were not on the committee because Nancy Pelosi knew they might have had cross-examination questions. According to a well-known prosecutor who had never lost a case, several items were missing in these hearings. There was a lack of due process for the defendant and cross examination of witnesses. Where was the evidence of wrongdoing? Without cross-examination and due process you can’t get to the truth. No one is watching this witch hunt except die-hard Trump haters. Inflation, crime, open borders and high gas prices need to be distracted from.

Phyllis A. McKenna

Stevenson Ranch