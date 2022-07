The Santa Clarita Artists Association is set to debut a new art show, “Celebration of Creativity,” on Aug. 5.

The show will begin with an artist’s reception at 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at the association’s gallery, 22508 Sixth St., in Old Town Newhall. Food, drinks, prizes and guitarist Gary Friedman will all be present.

The gallery will feature artists Jeanne Iler, Dody Rogers and Bob Hernandez.

The gallery is open Fridays Aug. 5-14 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.