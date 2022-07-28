Steven H. Baron | No Reason to Miss Fantasyland

Growing up I was enthralled watching The Wonderful World of Disney with its themes of Frontierland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland and Fantasyland. Since the Disney Co. became WOKE, I have become disgusted with the company and have and will continue to boycott their products.

A big shout-out to letters to the editor writers Thomas Oatway, Lois Eisenberg and Cher Gilmore, and regular columnist Gary Horton, whose opinions, falsehoods and misinformation have been a more than capable substitute for my yearning for Fantasyland.

Steven H. Baron

Newhall