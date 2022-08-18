Arthur Saginian | A Progressive Liberal Dictatorship

The United States government was established with three branches — the executive, the legislative and the judicial. The United States, as a country, also has a Constitution, which can be amended if need be. Each state is set up pretty similarly. OK, are we still on the same page? Maybe, and maybe not. Anyway…

The latest rulings from the Supreme Court of the United States (that’s the judicial branch), have left many progressive liberals angry, wondering why the high court is not siding with the “will of the people.” What they don’t seem to understand is that it is not the job of that court, or any court for that matter, to side with the will of the people. That job is left to Congress (that’s the legislative branch). Congress writes laws that supposedly reflect the will of the people (if that will is based on ethics and common sense), but those laws can be challenged, and even overturned, if they violate the Constitution. This happens at the state level as well.

The president and his/her administration (that’s the executive branch), “preside” over all of this and do largely “executive” things like keep the country on a relatively even keel despite its inherent diversities and eccentricities.

What part of this is difficult to understand and accept? Well? This is Civics 101, ladies and gentlemen. That’s how a democracy in a country whose population is as diverse as ours works. The alternative would be a dictatorship, or anarchy.

Is that what progressive liberals want — a dictatorship where everything goes only their way? Let’s be honest with ourselves. Maybe that’s what progressive liberals really do want, and why not (who wouldn’t?), but let’s at least be “openly” honest about it. Proclaim it proudly! We no longer want a democracy! We want a progressive liberal dictatorship!

There now, didn’t that feel good?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita