Brian Richards | Greedy Oil Companies

Remember a couple months ago when the average price of a gallon of gas reached over $5 a gallon, close to $7 here in California, the White House blamed “greedy oil companies” for the massive spike? Well, now that gas has declined about $1.20, the White House can’t stop patting themselves on the back. In one tweet they even said the decrease was like every American getting a $100 a month raise! I guess oil companies aren’t greedy anymore like they were 60 days ago? Funny how they aren’t greedy under President Donald Trump but all of a sudden become greedy when Joe Biden and his band of incompetents take over.

This is typical of the arrogance and dim-wittedness of the Biden White House. Their policies are responsible for gas going up 100% and yet they take credit when it comes down even though it’s still 50% more than what it was 18 months ago. This is akin to your boss reducing your pay by $200 and then giving you back $100 and calling it a raise.

Alas, this is what passes for a serious examination of a huge problem these days with the left. Hopefully more Americans will show they aren’t that stupid to buy this nonsense.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch