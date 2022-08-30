Carole Lutness | Impressed by Board Member Moore

I want to make sure that Santa Clarita Valley residents know what an absolute gem we have on the William S. Hart Union High School District board who is up for re-election this year. Cherise Moore, who represents District 3, is highly qualified and really invested in making our Hart schools the best they can be. She is also very committed to serving the community through her involvement with organizations like Zonta, WiSH Foundation, Bridge to Home and the Food Pantry.

In 2021, Cherise was honored as one of Santa Clarita’s Most Influential in 2021 and she was also voted in by the community as the Ultimate Educational Leader. She is focused on ensuring school safety, educational excellence, equity, engaging families and ensuring that our tax dollars are used effectively. I am so impressed with her and her many accomplishments I have donated to her campaign even though I’m not in her district. I hope you will, too. We really need smart, dedicated public citizens like her on the school board.

Carole Lutness

Valencia