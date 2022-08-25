Santa Clarita’s got the blues with Eric Gales

News release

Eric Gales released his first record at age 16 to acclaim from the media and music fans around the globe. Guitar World magazine’s Readers Poll named Gales as “Best New Talent” in 1991.

Through the years, it would not be unusual to look out in the audience and see artists like Carlos Santana, Eric Johnson, B. B. King and Eric Clapton looking on with interest as Gales took his guitar and worked crowd after crowd into a frenzy.

You can see Eric Gales live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Friday, Sept. 23.

The new millennium presented fresh opportunities for Gales. He recorded the critically acclaimed record “That’s What I Am” in 2001 and hit the road mesmerizing fans around the world with his uncanny connection to his guitar.

As both an African-American left-handed guitarist of extraordinary ability and an expressive vocalist, it is natural for people to compare Gales to Jimi Hendrix. But Gales has developed a unique hybrid blues/rock sound that also draws upon influences as diverse as Albert King and Frank Gambale.

Tickets ($36 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. Doors at 6 p.m., headliner at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.