Trinity runs over Bosco Tech 50-8 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Trinity Classical Academy football (2-0) posted another 50-point masterpiece in week two, this time defeating the hosting Bosco Tech Tigers (0-2) on Saturday.

The Knights again got scoring from all over the depth chart as the reserve players have been getting more playing time than the starters so far this season.

Special teams will be a factor all year for the Knights and in week two the team is still scoring everywhere they can. Senior Noah Estanol scooped up a blocked punt and ran it in for six.

Quarterbacks Dominic Smith and Noah Visconti both had great, multiple-touchdown games.

Senior Rocco Izzo was stellar on both sides of the ball. Izzo reeled in two receiving scores as well as denying the Tigers points with an end zone interception.

Photo Courtesy of Trinity Athletics.

The team nearly ran the ball for as many yards as they threw for, a balance head coach Mike Parrinello hopes for each week.

The coach was again impressed by his defense, which gave up a score for the first time this season but is denying offenses all over the field.

“We tackled well,” said Parrinello. “One of our themes is to have a wolfpack mentality and get as many hats on the ball.”

Photo Courtesy of Trinity Athletics.

The backups getting playing time could be a huge help down the line for the Knights. Parrinello believes his reserves have gotten better through this playing time, easing the head coach’s mind when putting in substitutes.

“They’re shortening the gaps between the ones and the twos,” said Parrinello. “It’s a new thing for us as a program. We haven’t been this deep so we’re working on when it matters having them ready to go.”

The team is also yet to kick a field goal as well this season and has punted just once in each of its games so far.

Trinity will now take a bye week where all students will take a retreat and get a break from the classroom as well as football.

The team will still be ready for practice the following Monday, when they’ll focus on their next assignment in Grace Brethren (1-0). Trinity will host the Knights at home 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Valencia.