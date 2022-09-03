Burbank spoils Castaic’s first homecoming 36-20

Castaic football (0-3) lost their first homecoming game 36-20 to the visiting Burbank Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday.

The Coyotes couldn’t have asked for a better start and quickly found themselves up 20-7.

Quarterback Dominic Espinoza hit Lucas Milan and Gage Gibson for touchdown receptions while running back Jacob Pimental ran in a score.

Castaic went into the halftime break feeling good, it was the team’s biggest lead so far this season.

Burbank would come out of the break smoking and dust Castaic with 29-unanswered points.

“We just had a bad second half of football,” said Uebelhardt. “That’s it in a nutshell.”

The Coyotes had several players needing extra rest or going down due to the heat. Espinoza came out for one play due to injury. Milan stepped in at quarterback for the next play but threw an interception.

Castaic also jumped on a Burbank fourth and five to gift a new set of downs and eventual score to the Bulldogs.

Burbank bled the clock dry in their fourth quarter drive which they capped off with another TD.

The Coyotes managed to get a score at the buzzer but it was called back due to a holding penalty.

“Burbank’s a tough team,” said Uebelhardt. “They gave us a game but we let ourselves down. We had an opportunity to score and put the game away but we didn’t.”

Castaic will look on for their first win on the road against Eastside in Antelope Valley. The Coyotes take on the Lions (1-0) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.