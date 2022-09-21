Saugus all over new CIF polls 

The CIF Southern Section has released new polls for fall sports. Several local teams are ranked in the top 10 of their competing sports but only Saugus is in all three.

Starting with the top ranking, Centurions’ girls volleyball sits at the top of the Division 4 rankings.

The team’s balance and consistency have led them through the season so far. Saugus took its first loss of the year but still has only dropped three sets this season.

Valencia is ranked fifth in Division 5 with some of the stronger outsides and middles in the Foothill League.

Santa Clarita Christian is the last volleyball team on the polls. The Cardinals are ranked fourth in Division 6.

On the tennis courts, Hart is off to a hot start. The Indians hold the No. 9 spot in Division 2. Hart seniors Mia Shields and Bella Goloostian are strong all-around players who have led the team in singles.

Saugus was ranked No. 9 in Division 3. The Centurions have excellent outings all over the team in both single and doubles.

Lastly, in cross country, Saugus’ girls team ranks the highest at fourth in Division 2.

Hart’s boys team is ranked sixth in Division 2, also one spot above Saugus. The Indians have a bulk of returning runners from last year’s CIF State team and will look to remain on top of the Foothill League.

Football has no polls due to divisions not being selected until playoffs brackets are being formed.