American Legion Post 507 is scheduled to host “This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Big Band!” on Friday.

“This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Big Band!” is a jazz band consisting of top Los Angeles musicians that reinvents TV and film hit songs.

They are scheduled to perform at the American Legion Post 507, 24527 Spruce St., on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase for $12 at the door.