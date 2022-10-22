Deonna Williams | Eminently Qualified Candidate

Our children will get more with Moore! I appreciate having someone like Cherise Moore serve as a William S. Hart Union High School District board member because of her extensive experience in education. Moore has over 30 years of experience working in education as a classified employee, teacher, site-level administrator and district administrator. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in urban planning, a master’s degree in educational administration and a Ph.D. in public administration.

As an educator, I admire fellow educators who put the needs of our students first. I have known Cherise for over six years ago. We are members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. We actually pledged the same chapter at UCLA. She is the reason I am still active with the alumnae chapter. She influenced me to become recommitted to serving my community. One can’t help but be encouraged to serve after meeting Cherise.

She epitomizes what it means to be a servant and a leader. When I met her she was the chapter president of our alumnae chapter. She has always been involved in the community such as serving in the WiSH foundation, Jack and Jill, and Bridge to Home. Because of her extensive service and hard work, I totally support her reelection. A vote for Cherise is a vote for excellence. Be sure you vote on or before Nov. 8!

Deonna Williams

Saugus