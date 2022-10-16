Diane Duarte Babko | Consider Gun Control

As you consider how you will vote in November for the person who will represent you in the House of Representatives, I ask you to consider the issue of gun control. Everytown Research indicates that 110 Americans are killed with guns every day. U.S. gun homicide is 26 times higher than that of other high-income countries.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children. Guns are killing us. Yet Rep. Mike Garcia voted against the Kids Act that would raise the age to purchase semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21, ban the sale of large-capacity magazines, and outlaw ghost guns — the kind used in the Saugus High School shooting.

In 2021 he also voted against enhanced background checks for those applying for gun ownership. On the other hand, Christy Smith supports uniform background checks, a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and supports “red line” laws that take guns away from domestic abusers and those who pose danger to themselves and others.

If you value your life and the lives of those you love, vote for Democrat Christy Smith in November. She is not funded by the NRA, and through her service to this community she has demonstrated that she cares about us.

Diane Duarte Babko

Valencia