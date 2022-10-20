‘Finish the Ride and Finish the Run’ comes to Santa Clarita

Streets are for Everyone is schedule to host its “Finish the Ride and Finish the Run” event on Oct. 30, encouraging those to participate with a purpose of overcoming tragedy.

Streets are for Everyone is a nonprofit organization started by Damian Kevitt.

Kevitt had been biking with his wife one day in Griffth Park, until he was suddenly struck and dragged underneath by a car for almost a quarter of a mile. Kevitt not only lost the opportunity to finish his bike ride, but also nearly lost his life.

After a long recovery process, Kevitt created, “Streets are for Everyone: Finish the Ride and Finish the Run,” as a means to bring closure to his horrific accident.

“It was called ‘Finish the Ride’ because it was me finishing the ride that I started that day and never finished,” said Kevitt.

This event now takes place biannually with one event taking place in Griffth Park and the other in Santa Clarita.

“The organization’s mission is to make safer streets and to work to eliminate traffic fatalities to zero,” said Kevitt.

The Santa Clarita event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 30, starting at 7 a.m. at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road.

Since the event always took place so close to Halloween, Kivett made the decision to embrace it.

“It’s just a great time and what better way to do that (make the event even more enjoyable) than do something themed with Halloween and have costumes,” said Kivett.

Those who wish to participate can register for the following races:

12-mile ride/roll.

25-mile tour de river.

62-mile metric century.

5k/10k costume run/walk.

Registration is available at bit.ly/3Tyek1V. Registration includes a free T-shirt, socks or athletic sleeves.

Finishing medals are given out to participants in all events. Costume awards will be awarded at the event for best costume and more.

Live music, food and a free beer garden will also be available to participants.

Kivett’s goal this year is to raise $40,000. All proceeds will go toward Streets are for Everyone.

Any questions about the event or registration can be directed toward 844-884-7233, ext. 801, or email [email protected].

More information about Streets Are for Everyone can be found at www.streetsareforeveryone.org.