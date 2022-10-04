Jeff Ford | Re-Elect Cooper to Water Board

Bill Cooper is the most knowledgeable water policy maker in the Santa Clarita Valley. He has been on local water boards for 30 years and has dedicated his long tenure to ensuring a reliable and high-quality water supply at a reasonable cost for the for the benefit of all the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. His policy-making service overlapped with a long career as a drinking water professional with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California that helped him to earn the respect of staff and representatives of the state’s water community. Bill is known for his hard-earned insight and for proposing solutions that become the consensus approach. His commitment to the valley has been demonstrated by volunteering with numerous community service organizations outside of his water-related work.

It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve alongside Bill on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s board of directors. In sum, if you are gratified that, during the current severe drought, you may water your landscaping three days per week while surrounding water agencies allow much less, you should know that it was Bill’s foresight in pursuing creative ways to increase the valley’s water supplies that kept us from the worst of the scarcity. He is a tremendous asset to the board and staff, and the voters would be well-advised to benefit the valley’s water customers by returning him the board.

Jeff Ford

Member, SCV Water Agency

Board of Directors