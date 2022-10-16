Make Family Birthdays Fun Again

Cory Rubin/ The Signal
By Michele E. Buttelman 

Now that social gatherings have returned to family calendars there are 

many opportunities to make family birthday celebrations fun and unique in 

the Santa Clarita Valley. 

Kid’s Parties 

Children’s birthday parties are fairly easy to plan. Options include 

commercial venues such as the traditional Chuck E. Cheese, ice skating at 

The Cube, mini golf and other activities at MB2 Entertainment, Scooter’s 

Jungle and more. 

For a fun and active party try Top Out Climbing where kids can expend 

their excess energy climbing rock walls and more. 

Traditional party themes including unicorns, mermaids, princess, super 

heroes, “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” are still popular options. 

Trending party themes in 2022 include colorful decor from the Disney 

animated film “Encanto,” space-themed parties and outdoor movie nights. 

Birthday eats in 2022 include serving individually packaged birthday treats 

in bento box style containers and birthday cake in a jar. 

Teens and Adults 

Expand your concept of what a birthday party can be for teens and adults. 

Tweens, teens and adults are the perfect audience for an “Escape Room” 

birthday experience. Kits are available online for children as young as age 

5 to create an “Escape Room” at home. 

Commercial Escape Rooms can be booked for older teens and adults. 

Around the World Party 

Take your guests on a journey with an around-the-world-themed party. 

Each room of your house should be focused on a different destination, 

which allows your friends and family to experience multiple cuisines and 

drinks all at once. 

Take them to France with Champagne and a cheese spread filled with brie 

and Roquefort, followed by a trip to Japan filled with sake and sushi. 

Mexico can feature tacos and tequila. 

A variation of this theme is an American Celebration party that features 

cuisine from across the United States. 

Serve Boston clam chowder, cedar plank BBQ salmon, etouffee, lobster 

rolls, cowboy beans, fried green tomatoes, fried cheese curds, hush 

puppies, laulau, loco moco, scrapple or any of the hundreds of regional 

dishes found in the U.S. 

Pair your meal items with regional craft brews and wine. 

There’s no limit to how many destinations you can squeeze into one 

unforgettable night. 

S’mores Party 

Who needs birthday cake when you can have s’mores? Turn your backyard 

into a festive camping-themed party with tents, a firepit and hotdogs 

roasted over an open flame. 

String lights and use camping lanterns to enhance the camping theme. 

When the coals die down start making s’mores. 

For your “s’mores bar” include different flavored graham crackers and a 

variety of marshmallows. Visit online shops that offer all flavors of 

marshmallows, including pumpkin spice, for a unique take on the classic 

marshmallow, chocolate bar and graham cracker treat. 

Include milk chocolate, dark chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter cup 

candy bars. Just about any kind of candy bar can be “smushed” into a 

s’mores including Three Musketeers, Milky Way and Snickers bars. Try a 

Symphony bar with toffee chips, as well. 

Rent a Peerspace Location 

Tired of hosting parties at home? Rent a Peerspace location in the SCV, or 

nearby, to give your party a unique and new vibe. 

In the SCV you can choose from several properties including a designer- 

done Southern Living gorgeous traditional style lakefront home in Valencia, 

a pool deck oasis with city views in Stevenson Ranch, a Newhall gem with 

a backyard that feels like you’ve traveled to the French countryside, several 

homes with large pools and other locations. 

If you are throwing a huge bash, you can also rent the Canyon Club at 

Valencia Town Center. 

To see what’s available visit www.peerspace.com

Charcuterie Party 

Charcuterie is traditionally a board filled with various kinds of cold meats 

and cheeses. Ham, salami, pate and sausage paired with a variety of soft 

and hard cheeses, whatever strikes your fancy and your budget. 

The fabulous thing about serving charcuterie is that there are no rules. You 

can keep it as simple as you like, or dress it up with fresh or dried fruits, a 

variety of artisan breads and crackers, olives and spreads like honey, 

preserves or jams. 

Include a selection of fresh salad ingredients for a make-it-yourself salad 

bar and … viola! You have a fun birthday dinner that can offer a range of 

tasty experiences for all palates. 

For dessert offer up a take on “dessert charcuterie” with a selection of 

festively decorated cupcakes, cookies, candy, chocolate covered 

strawberries, chocolate covered pretzels, cake pops, caramel corn and 

candied pecans or walnuts. 

For adults, add in wine tasting flights or spirits. 

‘The Amazing Race’ Party 

Gather friends and family for a party based on the popular reality 

competition show “The Amazing Race.” Have everyone draw a team 

partner out of a hat, or allow guests to create their own teams of two. 

Give guests a two-hour time limit to complete a series of tasks and bring 

back proof of their accomplishments. 

A few examples could include: Take a selfie in front of Santa Clarita City 

Hall, buy a fast-food item in Canyon Country and bring it and the receipt 

back with you, take a photo of your favorite Western star’s tile on the 

Western Walk of Fame in Newhall, have a stranger take a photo of the 

team in front of any public art sculpture or mural in the SCV. 

Meet back at the part location for food, cake and beverages. Compare your 

photos and award prizes for fastest finisher, last finisher, most unique 

location, etc. 

Signal Staff

