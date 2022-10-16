Make Family Birthdays Fun Again

By Michele E. Buttelman

Now that social gatherings have returned to family calendars there are

many opportunities to make family birthday celebrations fun and unique in

the Santa Clarita Valley.

Kid’s Parties

Children’s birthday parties are fairly easy to plan. Options include

commercial venues such as the traditional Chuck E. Cheese, ice skating at

The Cube, mini golf and other activities at MB2 Entertainment, Scooter’s

Jungle and more.

For a fun and active party try Top Out Climbing where kids can expend

their excess energy climbing rock walls and more.

Traditional party themes including unicorns, mermaids, princess, super

heroes, “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” are still popular options.

Trending party themes in 2022 include colorful decor from the Disney

animated film “Encanto,” space-themed parties and outdoor movie nights.

Birthday eats in 2022 include serving individually packaged birthday treats

in bento box style containers and birthday cake in a jar.

Teens and Adults

Expand your concept of what a birthday party can be for teens and adults.

Tweens, teens and adults are the perfect audience for an “Escape Room”

birthday experience. Kits are available online for children as young as age

5 to create an “Escape Room” at home.

Commercial Escape Rooms can be booked for older teens and adults.

Around the World Party

Take your guests on a journey with an around-the-world-themed party.

Each room of your house should be focused on a different destination,

which allows your friends and family to experience multiple cuisines and

drinks all at once.

Take them to France with Champagne and a cheese spread filled with brie

and Roquefort, followed by a trip to Japan filled with sake and sushi.

Mexico can feature tacos and tequila.

A variation of this theme is an American Celebration party that features

cuisine from across the United States.

Serve Boston clam chowder, cedar plank BBQ salmon, etouffee, lobster

rolls, cowboy beans, fried green tomatoes, fried cheese curds, hush

puppies, laulau, loco moco, scrapple or any of the hundreds of regional

dishes found in the U.S.

Pair your meal items with regional craft brews and wine.

There’s no limit to how many destinations you can squeeze into one

unforgettable night.

S’mores Party

Who needs birthday cake when you can have s’mores? Turn your backyard

into a festive camping-themed party with tents, a firepit and hotdogs

roasted over an open flame.

String lights and use camping lanterns to enhance the camping theme.

When the coals die down start making s’mores.

For your “s’mores bar” include different flavored graham crackers and a

variety of marshmallows. Visit online shops that offer all flavors of

marshmallows, including pumpkin spice, for a unique take on the classic

marshmallow, chocolate bar and graham cracker treat.

Include milk chocolate, dark chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter cup

candy bars. Just about any kind of candy bar can be “smushed” into a

s’mores including Three Musketeers, Milky Way and Snickers bars. Try a

Symphony bar with toffee chips, as well.

Rent a Peerspace Location

Tired of hosting parties at home? Rent a Peerspace location in the SCV, or

nearby, to give your party a unique and new vibe.

In the SCV you can choose from several properties including a designer-

done Southern Living gorgeous traditional style lakefront home in Valencia,

a pool deck oasis with city views in Stevenson Ranch, a Newhall gem with

a backyard that feels like you’ve traveled to the French countryside, several

homes with large pools and other locations.

If you are throwing a huge bash, you can also rent the Canyon Club at

Valencia Town Center.

To see what’s available visit www.peerspace.com.

Charcuterie Party

Charcuterie is traditionally a board filled with various kinds of cold meats

and cheeses. Ham, salami, pate and sausage paired with a variety of soft

and hard cheeses, whatever strikes your fancy and your budget.

The fabulous thing about serving charcuterie is that there are no rules. You

can keep it as simple as you like, or dress it up with fresh or dried fruits, a

variety of artisan breads and crackers, olives and spreads like honey,

preserves or jams.

Include a selection of fresh salad ingredients for a make-it-yourself salad

bar and … viola! You have a fun birthday dinner that can offer a range of

tasty experiences for all palates.

For dessert offer up a take on “dessert charcuterie” with a selection of

festively decorated cupcakes, cookies, candy, chocolate covered

strawberries, chocolate covered pretzels, cake pops, caramel corn and

candied pecans or walnuts.

For adults, add in wine tasting flights or spirits.

‘The Amazing Race’ Party

Gather friends and family for a party based on the popular reality

competition show “The Amazing Race.” Have everyone draw a team

partner out of a hat, or allow guests to create their own teams of two.

Give guests a two-hour time limit to complete a series of tasks and bring

back proof of their accomplishments.

A few examples could include: Take a selfie in front of Santa Clarita City

Hall, buy a fast-food item in Canyon Country and bring it and the receipt

back with you, take a photo of your favorite Western star’s tile on the

Western Walk of Fame in Newhall, have a stranger take a photo of the

team in front of any public art sculpture or mural in the SCV.

Meet back at the part location for food, cake and beverages. Compare your

photos and award prizes for fastest finisher, last finisher, most unique

location, etc.