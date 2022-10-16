Make Family Birthdays Fun Again

By Michele E. Buttelman
Now that social gatherings have returned to family calendars there are
many opportunities to make family birthday celebrations fun and unique in
the Santa Clarita Valley.
Kid’s Parties
Children’s birthday parties are fairly easy to plan. Options include
commercial venues such as the traditional Chuck E. Cheese, ice skating at
The Cube, mini golf and other activities at MB2 Entertainment, Scooter’s
Jungle and more.
For a fun and active party try Top Out Climbing where kids can expend
their excess energy climbing rock walls and more.
Traditional party themes including unicorns, mermaids, princess, super
heroes, “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” are still popular options.
Trending party themes in 2022 include colorful decor from the Disney
animated film “Encanto,” space-themed parties and outdoor movie nights.
Birthday eats in 2022 include serving individually packaged birthday treats
in bento box style containers and birthday cake in a jar.
Teens and Adults
Expand your concept of what a birthday party can be for teens and adults.
Tweens, teens and adults are the perfect audience for an “Escape Room”
birthday experience. Kits are available online for children as young as age
5 to create an “Escape Room” at home.
Commercial Escape Rooms can be booked for older teens and adults.
Around the World Party
Take your guests on a journey with an around-the-world-themed party.
Each room of your house should be focused on a different destination,
which allows your friends and family to experience multiple cuisines and
drinks all at once.
Take them to France with Champagne and a cheese spread filled with brie
and Roquefort, followed by a trip to Japan filled with sake and sushi.
Mexico can feature tacos and tequila.
A variation of this theme is an American Celebration party that features
cuisine from across the United States.
Serve Boston clam chowder, cedar plank BBQ salmon, etouffee, lobster
rolls, cowboy beans, fried green tomatoes, fried cheese curds, hush
puppies, laulau, loco moco, scrapple or any of the hundreds of regional
dishes found in the U.S.
Pair your meal items with regional craft brews and wine.
There’s no limit to how many destinations you can squeeze into one
unforgettable night.
S’mores Party
Who needs birthday cake when you can have s’mores? Turn your backyard
into a festive camping-themed party with tents, a firepit and hotdogs
roasted over an open flame.
String lights and use camping lanterns to enhance the camping theme.
When the coals die down start making s’mores.
For your “s’mores bar” include different flavored graham crackers and a
variety of marshmallows. Visit online shops that offer all flavors of
marshmallows, including pumpkin spice, for a unique take on the classic
marshmallow, chocolate bar and graham cracker treat.
Include milk chocolate, dark chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter cup
candy bars. Just about any kind of candy bar can be “smushed” into a
s’mores including Three Musketeers, Milky Way and Snickers bars. Try a
Symphony bar with toffee chips, as well.
Rent a Peerspace Location
Tired of hosting parties at home? Rent a Peerspace location in the SCV, or
nearby, to give your party a unique and new vibe.
In the SCV you can choose from several properties including a designer-
done Southern Living gorgeous traditional style lakefront home in Valencia,
a pool deck oasis with city views in Stevenson Ranch, a Newhall gem with
a backyard that feels like you’ve traveled to the French countryside, several
homes with large pools and other locations.
If you are throwing a huge bash, you can also rent the Canyon Club at
Valencia Town Center.
To see what’s available visit www.peerspace.com.
Charcuterie Party
Charcuterie is traditionally a board filled with various kinds of cold meats
and cheeses. Ham, salami, pate and sausage paired with a variety of soft
and hard cheeses, whatever strikes your fancy and your budget.
The fabulous thing about serving charcuterie is that there are no rules. You
can keep it as simple as you like, or dress it up with fresh or dried fruits, a
variety of artisan breads and crackers, olives and spreads like honey,
preserves or jams.
Include a selection of fresh salad ingredients for a make-it-yourself salad
bar and … viola! You have a fun birthday dinner that can offer a range of
tasty experiences for all palates.
For dessert offer up a take on “dessert charcuterie” with a selection of
festively decorated cupcakes, cookies, candy, chocolate covered
strawberries, chocolate covered pretzels, cake pops, caramel corn and
candied pecans or walnuts.
For adults, add in wine tasting flights or spirits.
‘The Amazing Race’ Party
Gather friends and family for a party based on the popular reality
competition show “The Amazing Race.” Have everyone draw a team
partner out of a hat, or allow guests to create their own teams of two.
Give guests a two-hour time limit to complete a series of tasks and bring
back proof of their accomplishments.
A few examples could include: Take a selfie in front of Santa Clarita City
Hall, buy a fast-food item in Canyon Country and bring it and the receipt
back with you, take a photo of your favorite Western star’s tile on the
Western Walk of Fame in Newhall, have a stranger take a photo of the
team in front of any public art sculpture or mural in the SCV.
Meet back at the part location for food, cake and beverages. Compare your
photos and award prizes for fastest finisher, last finisher, most unique
location, etc.